Fifth Third Bike the Drive is Chicago's kickoff to summer!

With Chicago consistently being ranked by Bicycling magazine as one of the best cities in the nation for biking, there is no better way to celebrate the start of summer than with a ride on the city’s crown jewel roadway – Lake Shore Drive. So grab your bike and enjoy almost 5 hours of car-free riding on Sunday, May 26. Proceeds benefit Active Transportation Alliance’s work to improve biking, walking, and transit throughout Chicagoland.

Thank you to Fifth Third Bank, the title sponsor of Fifth Third Bike the Drive, for making this event possible.

Your Ride Supports a Good Cause

The event benefits Active Transportation Alliance which is a non-profit, member-based advocacy organization that works to make bicycling, walking and public transit safe, convenient and fun. Active Trans is supported by more than 20,000 members and supporters. We hope you will consider joining us when you register for the event, and let your ride make an even greater impact on our region.

Conquer All 30 Miles on Lake Shore Drive!

Looking to tackle all 30 miles of Lake Shore Drive on May 26th? Make sure to sign up for the 30 mile challenge during registration ! You'll receive a 30 Mile Challenge racing bib to show that you’re riding for glory on event day AND if you complete the entire 30 mile course, you'll receive a limited edition 30 Mile Challenge medal to commemorate your triumphant achievement!

To receive the limited edition 30 Mile Challenge medal, you must track your milage on a smart phone with an app of your choice, such as Ride with GPS, Strava, or Map My Ride.

Stop by 30-Mile Challenge tent in Grant Park after the ride to receive your medal. If you can't make it to the festival, medals will be available for pickup at the Active Transportation Alliance office (35 E Wacker Dr, Suite 1782) in the weeks following the ride.